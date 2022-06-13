A TRAIN firm, which operates in York, is urging customers not to travel during a week of industrial strike action.

Northern Trains is asking customers not to travel on its services between June 21 and 26 because of industrial action by the RMT union.

Northern is currently working with Network Rail to agree what services it can run, with the industry prioritising essential routes on mainlines and routes in to major cities.

Therefore, the train operator is expecting to run a very limited timetable and is suggesting customers do not travel on the strike dates and, wherever possible, not to travel on those in-between as well. Customers should try to find alternative transport if their journey is essential.

In response to the RMT announcing strikes, Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “Our ability to get customers where they want to be will be significantly impacted and our advice, regrettably, is simply not to travel during the week of strike action.

“We apologise in advance for the disruption and inconvenience that the RMT’s industrial action may cause. We continue to be keen to speak to the RMT to find a resolution and avoid any strikes.”

Details of the services able to run will be released as soon as possible to customers.