A YORKSHIRE man will cycle for 24-hours to raise money for charity.

George Evans, from Long Drax in Selby, will take on the epic ride to fundraise for the gardening for health charity, Thrive.

Thrive use gardening to bring positive changes in the lives of people living with disabilities, ill health, those who are isolated, disadvantaged, and vulnerable.

The cycle will start in the Long Drax area on Friday June 17 and finish at 12pm on Saturday June 18.

George Evans, from Long Drax in Selby, will cycle for 24-hours to raise money for the gardening for health charity, Thrive

Last year George completed a ‘dawn to dusk’ fundraising cycle, and this year will see him go one step further and cycle for a full 24 hours.

Despite a few weeks off due to Covid, George said that his training is going well for the event.

He said he is looking forward to the ride, but more importantly the finish line at 12pm on June 18.

George is a director of Irrigatia, a company based in Norwoods, Long Drax, Selby, which manufacture solar automatic watering systems.

These systems allow plants to be watered automatically every three hours, using solar power.

The company has previously worked with the charity, Thrive.

George said: “Irrigatia has supplied solar powered watering kits to the Thrive sites in the UK in order to free up the therapists time so they can spend more time with people and keep plants alive when it is not possible for anyone to water them.”

George Evans is a director of Irrigatia, which previously supplied solar powered watering kits to the Thrive

He explained how he still wants to support the charity.

George said: “I am keen to do more for the charity, as it does such great work.”

“Thrive relies heavily on the generosity and kindness of the public and they need help to ensure they can continue to change lives with gardening through social and therapeutic horticulture,”

“Thrive is dedicated and passionate about the health benefits that gardening, horticulture and spending time in nature can bring.

"Its aim is to ensure that people with varying needs have the opportunity to access therapeutic gardening and horticultural programmes, wherever they live, and are actively encouraged to use gardening as part of their personal health and wellbeing management.”

The charity has been operating for over 40 years using an approach called social and therapeutic horticulture, where trained horticultural therapists work with plants and people to improve an individual’s physical and psychological health, communication and thinking skills.

Gardening has been known to bring profound positive changes, from improvements in physical and mental well-being to gaining skills, knowledge, and abilities.

George Evans, from Long Drax in Selby, will cycle for 24-hours to raise money for the gardening for health charity, Thrive

To sponsor George on his 24-hour cycle and follow his training for the ride, visit his JustGiving page:

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/GeorgeEvansThrive