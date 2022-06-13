GLOBAL taxi firm Uber has announced the launch of Local Cab in York, which gives passengers the option to book trips with a local operator.
Uber, which first launched in York in 2016, is now working with locally licensed operators to meet the high level of demand in the city.
Local Cab trips will be passed to an operator based in York to fulfil, and all subsequent customer support will be provided by them.
In addition to the regular Uber-operated options that include UberX, Exec, Comfort, and Lux, passengers in York will now be able to use Local Cab to connect with local taxi firm, 34 Cars.
Mohammed Iqbal, director at 34 Cars, said: “We look forward to making Local Cab available to the people of York. We feel that now, more than ever, a product like Local Cab is needed – with demand for taxis continuing to rise and passengers in need of more options.”
Meanwhile, Andrew Brem, general manager at Uber UK, said the launch will help maximise earnings opportunities for drivers while giving passengers in York.
The arrival of Uber’s Local Cab product in York follows a series of previous launches in towns and cities across the UK, including in nearby Leeds and Manchester.
