Professor Mike Holmes, of Nimbuscare, will be speaking today (Tuesday, June 14) in front of a Government committee to highlight the challenges facing GPs in York and across the rest of the UK. Here he tells The Press what he hopes to achieve.

This week all GP Practices will be under the spotlight, as the Government continues to look into the future of general practice.

It’s Health and Social Care Committee will be continuing to explore our future, listening to evidence from a number of experts and examining the key challenges we might face over the next five years.

Speaking on behalf of our York GPs and others, I have been asked to attend this inquiry (today) and will be doing my best to answer questions and outline suggested ways we can address some of the key challenges.

Here in York we have our own specific issues, but we know that there is regional variation – in Hull for instance, there are much fewer GPs per person so their workload is greater.

Recent publicity has highlighted this variation. Despite an agreement from Government that we need 6,000 extra GPs, the number of full time equivalent fully qualified GPs has fallen by five per cent between September 2015 and 2021.

The inquiry is also looking at the so called ‘Partnership Model’ of general practice, which is how we traditionally manage each GP Practice.

Most people working within our primary care services believe this way of working is robust, but it’s right that we explore options for the future.

Here at Nimbuscare, we will soon be setting out our strategic vision.

This sets out our vision to deliver locally, support regionally and influence nationally.

Giving evidence to this extremely influential committee, on behalf of our GP practices and others, is a huge privilege.

I hope I can represent local opinion and, in some small way, influence the national agenda.

Nimbuscare is also representing the city at two national events this month.

We will be presenting our work at two national conferences, attended by our team.

Our Babies and Children’s Treatment Hub, a pilot service run with our hospital trust, will be showcased at the NHS Confederation Conference in Liverpool this week, as well as at the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health Conference.

We’re so proud to be sharing our best practice and unique way of working to others, putting York on the map and continuing to influence at a national level.

In the midst of all this, we will be packing up our offices and HQ at Clifton Moor to move to our new Community Care Centre at Acomb Garth.

We are planning a formal opening of our newest site later this month and we’re all so excited to be launching some great new services there.

Of course, as always, we will keep everyone up to date with progress and hope we can continue to meet the needs of local people which is at the centre of everything we do.