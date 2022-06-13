A WOMAN had to be taken to hospital by air ambulance in a critical condition after a serious collision in a North Yorkshire village.
North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision on Malton Road Hunmanby on June 12
The incident happened at around 7.15pm and involved a white Nissan X Trail and silver Vauxhall Insignia.
The driver of the Nissan X Trail, a 53-year-old woman, and the driver of the Vauxhall Insignia, a 55-year-old man, were both taken by land ambulance to hospital with serious but not believed to be life threatening, injuries.
The passenger from the Vauxhall Insignia, a woman in her late 40s, was air lifted to Hull Royal Infirmary in a critical condition.
The road was closed until 1am on June 13 while emergency services worked at the scene.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or saw either vehicle prior to the collision is asked to get in touch.
Dial 101, press 2 and ask to speak to TC Mark Patterson, or email mark.patterson@northyorkshire.police.uk
Quote police reference number: 12220101169 when passing on any information.
