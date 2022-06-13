A MAN has been arrested following an inicident involving indecnet exposure in a North Yorkshire town.

The 67 year-old Bradford man was arrested yesterday (June 12) on suspicion of outraging public decency and breaching a sexual harm prevention order after he was reported to be exposing himself in Harrogate’s Valley Gardens.

North Yorkshire Police officers would like to thank the quick-thinking members of the public who alerted them to the man and helped detain him, a spokesperson said.

He remains in police custody whilst enquiries continue.