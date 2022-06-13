A PROJECT, organised to raise awareness of the role models who pioneered Women’s International Rugby League, will host a new exhibition in the city.

The ‘Life with the Lionesses’ heritage project will be staging its debut exhibition at the York Festival of Ideas from June 18 - 19.

And two York women who were both involved with the 1996 tour to Australia will have their stories told as part of the exhibition.

Chartered physiotherapist Paula Clark and Julie Cronin, one of the Great Britain Lionesses who played in the winning team against Australia, hope that their experiences encourage others to get involved in the game.

Julie started playing Rugby League when she was just 18-years-old with her local team, York Acorn.

She said: "I was in my twenties and a single mum by the time I was selected to play for Great Britain and I spent the 18 months before the tour training, fundraising, juggling childcare and working of course. It was really tough.

“I couldn’t have done it without the support of my family and friends. It was an incredible experience and we were the last Rugby League team to beat the Aussies on their home turf.”

Julie played for 13 years in total before becoming a coach for younger rugby players, aged five and upwards, for a further seven years. She still thinks that her Rugby League days were the best days of her life.

Meanwhile, Paula Clark worked as a chartered physiotherapist on four international Rugby League tours, two with the men and two with the Lionesses.

Paula said: "As rugby is an impact sport there are a lot of muscle injuries, bruising and ligament damage. I had been working as a physiotherapist in rugby for several years, so I knew what to expect and how to ensure the players got the most appropriate treatment relevant to their injury, often communicating with other healthcare professionals when we were out there.”

“Mind you, because I was older, I ended up ‘mothering’ some of the younger players. Some of them had never been out of the north of England, let alone the Northern hemisphere."

Paula, who trained at Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield, started working in Rugby Union in 1987 and went on to work with York Rugby League, Hull KR and Hull FC.

Stories like Julie’s and Paula’s, collected during the course of the Life with the Lionesses project, will be used as part of the exhibition, which will tour to 10 venues across the North of England.

During the display, visitors will be able to follow the Lionesses journey and see their stories brought to life, from fundraising their own tour to playing on an equal stage with their male counterparts in this year’s World Cup.