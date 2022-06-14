A LAW firm with a £45m turnover has opened its first York office.

Horwich Farrelly, leading legal advisers to the insurance and commercial sectors, is continuing its expansion and chose York for the launch of its seventh office.

The team will cover a full range of advice, specialising in real estate, dispute resolution, restructuring and insolvency, debt recovery, employment, professional indemnity and is currently recruiting to achieve its full-service ambitions.

The office, in The Mount, is being headed up by Jonathan Moore, a real estate specialist, with more than 20 years’ experience in York’s legal services market.

“We see York as a really vibrant business community and we think it is reasonably well served by the law firms that are here - but there’s room for more," he said.

Jonathan was head of property in York at Lupton Fawcett for six years, before becoming a partner at Knights and being instrumental in setting up the firm’s York office ahead of its acquisition of Langleys.

Jonathan said it was a period of ‘exciting growth’ at Horwich Farrelly which has 650 staff, ‘a dynamic and forward-thinking’ leadership team, and ‘a genuine agile working policy’.

Last year it enjoyed a £45m turnover.

Ronan McCann, chief executive officer and managing partner at Horwich Farrelly, said: “The growth of our full-service offering and our continued expansion into the commercial sector is very exciting for our business.

“We focus on recruiting the right individuals who will fit with our culture and our vision and Jonathan is not only an extremely well-regarded expert in his field, but recognises the value of building successful teams and a successful business through the development and progression of our people for the benefit of our clients.

“The opening our York office, led by Jonathan, is another significant milestone in our growth ambitions.”

Jonathan, who lives in York and is a partner at Horwich Farrelly, said: “I am so pleased to have joined a firm where I can help build something worth being part of.

“Horwich Farrelly are focused on client relationships and performance, with a leadership that has a genuine understanding of the fundamentals of lasting success and people development.

“There are exciting times ahead as we move into our new premises and build our full-service offering, and our team, in York – a significant area of opportunity and a great place to be based.”