A MAN was arrested earlier today (June 13) at a property in a North Yorkshire town after a gun was fired damaging two windows.

Residents may have noticed a large police presence in the village of Little Smeaton in the Selby District this morning at around 7am.

Officers were providing assistance to West Yorkshire Police who were conducting enquiries at a property in the village.

A 34-year-old man was arrested shortly before 7am today in a firearms operation by West Yorkshire officers at the address.

He was arrested in connection with an incident at an address in Elmet Way, Swarcliffe, at about 3.25pm yesterday (June 12), where a firearm was discharged causing damage to the windows of two houses. He remains in custody.

The road was closed at the time to allow officers to bring the incident to a safe conclusion and ensure the safety of any passing members of the public. It reopened at around 7.30am.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "We’d like to thank members of the public for their patience understanding while officers dealt with the incident.

"Officers have remained in the area after the incident concluded to provide reassurance to local people."