OVER 250 military staff were awarded the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee medal at a ceremony in Yorkshire.

The ceremony took place on Friday June 10 at the Army Foundation College in Harrogate.

On the day, senior officers and soldiers presented the medals to the military staff they command, before the start of the normal training day.

Those eligible for the medal were military staff with over five years of service - 298 military staff at the Harrogate college were eligible.

The medal celebrates the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, following 70 years of Her Majesty’s service.

It is made of nickel silver and features an image of The Queen with the Latin inscription: ‘Elizabeth II Dei Gratia Regina Fid Def’, which stands for: ‘Elizabeth II, By the Grace of God, Queen, Defender of the Faith’.

For some of the military staff it is their first medal.

Regimental Sergeant Major, WO2 (warrant officer class 2) Stewart Lansberry started his job at the Army Foundation College Harrogate the week of the parade.

The event was his first opportunity to organise a parade of this scale.

WO2 Stewart Lansberry said: “For those people, who this is their first medal, it represents the link between themselves and the service they provide for the nation.”

“Since starting at the Army Foundation College Harrogate each day has been different, and having the opportunity to reward the military staff for their commitment and service is one of the most rewarding parts so far.”

At the ceremony the commanding officer, Lt Col Simon Farebrother MC, gave a short speech which was followed by the National Anthem before the medals were awarded.

Lt Col Simon Farebrother MC said in his speech to the military staff: “It recognises your sacrifice to your country over the last 5 years, just reflect on how many times you have had to put yourself, family or loved ones second to your service.”

“Wear the medal with pride and recognise your place in history for the service you have given.”

Military staff at the Army Foundation College come from a range of different regiments and corps from across the British Army.

They work in mixed training teams and are able to educate the future soldiers about the different jobs and trades within the British Army.

The military staff typically spend 1-2 years working at the Army Foundation College Harrogate and are supported by the permanent civilian staff.

Working together, they aim to develop the junior soldiers in areas such as education, military skills, physical and mental robustness, and teamwork.

This development is required to prepare the junior soldiers for the next part of their training where they specialise in their chosen trade within the British Army.