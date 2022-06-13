A FAMILY-RUN York guest house seeks to expand to its rear as it enjoys a post lockdown increase in business.

Tarquin Deng of the Apple House Guest House at 74-76 Holgate Road in the Mount area of York, seeks to build two self-contained apartments in an annexe to the 12-bed hotel.

The planning application to City of York Council said: “ Their occupancy rate has been rising since the easing of pandemic restrictions and the applicant would like to meet further demand with an annexe with 2 self-contained apartments.

“By siting the detached annexe in the parking/garden area, the existing Guest House can remain operational throughout the build. Car parking will be rearranged to suit, and amenity space will be retained where possible.”

The internal footprint of the rooms would be 48m2 each, adding to the 390m2 footprint of the guest house.

The application notes a previous proposal for a private home in the garden area was refused due to its impact on nearby properties and guest house impacting on theamenity of its would be residents.

This new scheme, it continued, would benefit guest house patrons, so this issue does not arise and it is ‘set back and outside the 45 degree view’ of neighbouring widows. The neighbouring properties also have the privacy of and existing garden wall at Ground Floor Level and small Velux windows at First Floor level, it added.