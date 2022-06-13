A NORTH Yorkshire police officer has appeared before York Magistrates Court charged with sexual assault.

Joseph McCabe is alleged to have carried out the offence in August last year.

When he appeared district judge Adrian Lower, he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The district judge decided the case could be heard before a magistrates court instead of being sent to York Crown Court for trial.

He ordered that the trial be heard in October when McCabe will appear again before York Magistrates Court.

The 27-year-old police officer of Harrogate was released on unconditional bail until then.

McCabe has been suspended from duty pending the outcome of the case.

He wore a dark blue suit and white shirt during the brief court appearance and spoke to confirm his name and to enter his plea.

The offence is alleged to have taken place at Scotch Corner services at the junction of the A66 and the A1(M) between Richmond and Darlington.