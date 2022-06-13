AN INDEPENDENT British lifestyle brand is launching a store in North Yorkshire.

Oliver Bonas is due to open in James Street, Harrogate, in September.

The fashion and lifestyle retailer has agreed a lease for the ground floor area of a prominent building on the street from owners, Countrylarge, which is also preparing proposals to convert the upper floors into boutique serviced apartments.

Antony Rosindale, pf Countrylarge, said: “We’re very excited to be bringing a leading lifestyle brand to the heart of Harrogate town centre and our vision for the building will fully utilise all the existing space.

"It’s a grand building and we want to ensure that it is all used in the best way possible.”

Tom Limbert, director of property consultants, Central Retail, who acted for Countrylarge, added: “It’s been a pleasure working with Countrylarge, and Oliver Bonas is an iconic brand who befits such a majestic building.

"Having acted for various landlord clients over the past 12 months, we have introduced Pret A Manger, Ebru Evrim & Carl Scarpa to the street and have also upsized Hotel Chocolat.”

“James street has been re-invigorated and its vibrancy has returned to a pre-pandemic state. There are more outstanding high-end retailers destined for the area.

"The good news is that all units are now fully occupied.

“Oliver Bonas will be a great addition to the existing tenant line up on James Street which truly is one of the best high streets in the north of England.”