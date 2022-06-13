A SOPHISTICATED new machine that can repair potholes and other road damage in a matter of minutes is being evaluated by North Yorkshire’s highways engineers.

NY Highways is the arm’s-length company responsible for maintaining roads on behalf of North Yorkshire County Council.

Staff are now trialling a new machine that allows the operator to make effective repairs to potholes and other damage to carriageway surfaces quickly and safely - and it is now undergoing evaluation on roads in the Hambleton district.

The JCB Pothole Pro is said to be able to repair a typical pothole more quickly than using conventional methods, while providing a permanent repair.

North Yorkshire County council’s executive member for highways, Cllr Keane Duncan, said: “Keeping the county’s roads in good condition is a priority for us and we are always keen to test emerging technology which may help with that.

“We work hard to keep disruption to other road users to a minimum when we are carrying out repairs and the prospect of being able to complete work quickly and in safe conditions for those involved has obvious appeal.

“As a result, we are putting this machine to the test so we can evaluate how it works in real-world conditions and a decision will be made later on whether NY Highways should add it to their fleet.

“Whatever the outcome, road users can be confident we are always aiming to provide them with the best service possible.”

The JCB Pro has different heads, which can plane off areas of road surface, chop out sections of carriageway and clear up debris when the repair is complete, providing options to deal with different types of repairs.

A great advantage for the operator is that they work from the cab, which has all-round vision that helps their safety.

In addition, because the processes are automated the risk of health problems caused by hand or arm vibration from using power tools is eliminated.

Ross Bullerwell, managing director of NY Highways, said: “We have innovation at the forefront of the business, new technology, materials or services drive continuous improvement in maintaining infrastructure in North Yorkshire.

“The JCB Pothole Pro system is just one innovation we are trialling, with many more planned over the next year in order to find solutions that are the right place, right time, and right price for the county’s roads.”

North Yorkshire County Council leader ,Cllr Carl Les, saw the JCB Pothole Pro in operation during the trial.

With over 9,000 km in length, North Yorkshire has one of the longest road networks of any highways authority in the country. NY Highways aim to ensure that the county is a place with a strong economy and a commitment to sustainable growth that enables residents and visitors to fulfil their ambitions.