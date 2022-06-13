Wordle took social media by storm but now, its music spin-off, Heardle, has emerged.
If you're anything like us, you've been agonising over the New York Times' mind-bender for months now.
Described as "a respectful homage to Wordle", Heardle comes with a musical twist.
Here's how to play the game as well as hints at June 13's song and that all-important answer when you eventually give up.
Dig if you will this heardle. pic.twitter.com/JohoMEnec3— Craig Monk (@CGMonk) June 7, 2022
How to play Heardle
The daily online game involves people attempting to guess what song is playing by simply hearing the intro.
Like Wordle, the aim is to get the correct tune in as few guesses as possible.
"Each Heardle is randomly plucked from a list of the most-streamed songs in the past decade," the music game app explains on its website.
Heardle also added that "Much love (and all the relevant copyright) to all the artists featured."
The music game also records how many games you play, your wins and win rate as well as your current and highest streak.
If you're just starting the music trend or you're slacking on your streak, here are the songs that you have missed recently.
- Wednesday, June 1: “Ironic” by Alanis Morissette
- Thursday, June 2: “Hotel California” by The Eagles
- Friday, June 3: “Electric Feel” by MGMT
- Saturday, June 4: “Fantasy” by Mariah Carey
- Sunday, June 5: “Sexual Healing” by Marvin Gaye
- Monday, June 6: “Oh, Pretty Woman” by Roy Orbison
- Tuesday, June 7: When Doves Cry” by Prince!
- Wednesday, June 8: "Sweet Disposition" by The Temper Trap.
- Thursday, June 9: "C.R.E.A.M" by Wu-Tange Clan
- Friday, June 10: "The Best of My Love" by The Emotions
- Saturday, June 11: "How Deep Is Your Love" by Calvin Harris + Disciples
- Sunday, June 12: "Good Riddance" by Green Day
#Heardle #102— mac (@SANOSGF) June 7, 2022
🔊🟩⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️https://t.co/e7YaMJhEVk
come on now this was too easy
Heardle June 13 hints
If June 13's song is proving to be a bit of a head scratcher for you, we've included some subtle hints to help prompt your memory without giving the whole game away.
- It is listed as within the Folk/ Country genre
- It was released in 1988
- The singer's name and album have the same name
- The song received three Grammy nominations, winning Best Female Pop Vocal Performance
- It tells the story of a poor woman who is trying to escape the cycle of poverty
What is today's Heardle answer: June 13?
If you have given up on today’s game, then we can save you the misery.
But those still trying to crack the tune, look away now.
The Heardle for June 13 is: "Fast Car" by Tracy Chapman
Play the game via the Heardle website.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article