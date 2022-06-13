FIRE crews were called to cut people free after they were trapped in a vehicle during a crash in North Yorkshire.
Scarborough and Filey crews attended, along with an officer, to a two-vehicle road traffic collision (RTC) near Filey at around 7.15pm yesterday (June 12).
On arrival, the crews found two people were trapped, one in each vehicle involved in the collision.
The crews worked with cutting equipment on both vehicles to release the casualties, who were then left in the care of ambulance personnel.
The incident was then left with police.
