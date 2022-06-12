A NORTH Yorkshire road has been closed by a crash this evening.
North Yorkshire Police tweeted that Malton Road, Hunmanby, near Filey, was closed due to a serious collision, and was likely to be closed for some time.
It urged drivers to avoid the area while crews worked at the scene, with a diversion operating via Muston Road and the A1039 Flotmanby Lane.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here