A MAN has died after his car left the road and crashed into a tree.

Humberside Police said the collision happened in East Yorkshire, on Driffield Road between Kilham and Ruston Parva, at about 7.55am on Friday.

It said a black Seat Leon left the road and collided with a tree and a 23-year-old man, who was driving the car at the time, was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

"His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers," said a spokesperson. "Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time."

They said officers would like to thank members of the public who came to the assistance of the driver involved in the collision.

"We are now appealing for anyone who saw the collision, or for anyone who has dashcam footage or saw the vehicle prior to the collision to come forward," they said.

"Anyone with information is asked to call our non-emergency 101 line, quoting log 91 of 10 June."