The nation's most expensive dog breeds have been revealed but where does your pooch come?

As a country, we can't get enough of our pets and would do just about anything for them - no matter what size or shape they come in. 

But between vet costs, food, insurance and general upkeep, our favourite furry friends can cost an absolute fortune.

In fact, according to the marketing service Savoo's research, your waggy-tailed pal could cost you as much as £25,000 over their lifetime.

Why dogs shouldn't eat chocolate

Ed Fleming, Managing Director at Savoo, comments: “Overall, owning a pet can be very expensive, therefore it’s imperative that we keep in mind all potential costs before owning one of our own."

Mr Fleming continued: "Savoo has plenty of voucher options available to help cut the costs of keeping a pet, including deals on pet food, supplies and even pet insurance to help animal lovers look after their beloved pets in the best way possible, without breaking the bank.”

Most expensive dog breeds to own in 2022 revealed

York Press: Bulldog. Credit: CanvaBulldog. Credit: Canva

1. Bulldog

Lifetime cost to buy: £24,207

Lifetime cost to adopt: £20,958

Average yearly cost: £1619

Average monthly cost: £135

2. Rottweiler

Lifetime cost to buy: £20,329

Lifetime cost to adopt: £19,394

Average yearly cost: £2035

Average monthly cost: £170

3. Golden Retriever

Lifetime cost to buy: £20,004

Lifetime cost to adopt: £19,059

Average yearly cost: £1591

Average monthly cost: £133

York Press: Golden Retriever. Credit: CanvaGolden Retriever. Credit: Canva

4. Poodle

Lifetime cost to buy: £19,233

Lifetime cost to adopt: £18,568

Average yearly cost: £1457

Average monthly cost:£121

5. Labrador Retriever

Lifetime cost to buy: £17,830

Lifetime cost to adopt:£17,088

Average yearly cost: £1452

Average monthly cost: £121

READ MORE: Most and least beautiful dogs according to maths – how does your pet rank?

READ MORE: 13 hidden home hazards for pets you should know about

6. French Bulldog

Lifetime cost to buy: £17,589

Lifetime cost to adopt: £15,466

Average yearly cost: £1407

Average monthly cost: £117

York Press: Dachshund. Credit: CanvaDachshund. Credit: Canva

7. Pointer (German Shorthaired)

Lifetime cost to buy: £16,547 

Lifetime cost to adopt: £15,722

Average yearly cost: £1045

Average monthly cost: £87

8. Dachshund

Lifetime cost to buy: £14,749

Lifetime cost to adopt: £14,139

Average yearly cost: £854

Average monthly cost: £71

York Press: Beagle. Credit: CanvaBeagle. Credit: Canva

9. Beagle

Lifetime cost to buy: £14,175

Lifetime cost to adopt: £13,499

Average yearly cost: £840

Average monthly cost: £70

10. German Shepherd

Lifetime cost to buy: £13,811

Lifetime cost to adopt: £13,012

Average yearly cost: £1092

Average monthly cost: £91