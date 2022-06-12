A 17 year old has passed away following a two-vehicle crash.

Humberside Police say they are saddened to announce that Jack Stabler, 17, passed away following a collision involving a red Vauxhall Corsa and a red Skoda Fabia.

The incident occurred on the B1249 near Driffield on Saturday, June 11, at approximately 1.40am.

An 18 year old man remains in critical condition at Hull Royal Infirmary.

Both families are being supported by specially trained officers and ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.

Officers are seeking witnesses to help in their investigation.

Please contact Humberside Police on 101 quoting log 55 11/06/22 if you witnessed the collision or saw the vehicles immediately prior to it.