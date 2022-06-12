Former Dragons' Den star and English businesswoman Hilary Devey has died at the age of 65.

The Bolton-born entrepreneur passed away in Morocco on Saturday after a long illness, her PR agent confirmed on Sunday.

Ms Devey was best known for known appearing on the long-running BBC investing show Dragons' Den before she presented the Channel 4 series The Intern.

She was made an OBE in 2013 for services to the transport industry and to charity.

Dragons Theo Paphitis and Duncan Bannatyne ked tributes to Hilary Devey

So sad to hear of the passing of the lovely Hilary Devey. She left us all with some fantastic memories, may she rest in peace. My thoughts are with her family. x

— Theo Paphitis 🇺🇦 (@TheoPaphitis) June 12, 2022

Fellow former Dragon Theo Paphitis led tributes on social media, sharing a post on Twitter: "So sad to hear of the passing of the lovely Hilary Devey. She left us all with some fantastic memories, may she rest in peace. My thoughts are with her family. x"

Another Dragon Duncan Bannatyne wrote: " Sad to hear that @HilaryDevey has passed. So young. Too young. Rest in Peace Hilary."

Ms Devey launched the palletised freight network, Pall-Ex, which grew into an international network with a combined turnover of over £100m.

Sad to hear that @HilaryDevey has passed. So young. Too young. Rest in Peace Hilary. X — Duncan Bannatyne (@DuncanBannatyne) June 12, 2022

She starred in BBC's Dragons' Den alongside Peter Jones, Theo Paphitis, Duncan Bannatyne and Deborah Meaden between 2011 and 2013.

She also made other TV appearances throughout her career, including Secret Millionaire in 2008, Channel 5's The Business Inspector and ITV's Loose Women in 2015.

The businesswoman was also known for her campaigning for various charities including as Vice President of The Carers Trust and as a patron for The Stroke Association and Fresh Start - New Beginnings.

Tributes have been flooding in on social media with fans sharing lovely memories of Ms Devey and her career.

One user wrote:" Hilary Devey was one of my favourite favourite favourite celebrities, her Desert Island Discs was so lovely and unpretentious, what an absolute icon. RIP."

A second fan added:" Rest in peace Hilary Devey. I absolutely loved her on @BBCDragonsDen."

While a third person shared:" She was iconic in the Den with those shoulder pads. I’m sure she was responsible for their revival! Great shame at the very young age of 65. RIP Hilary Devey."