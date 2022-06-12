THIS North Yorkshire hotel has a lot of history behind it, however, in recent years it has become one of the worst-rated hotels in Scarborough.

The Grand Hotel, on St Nicholas Cliff, has ranked number 28 of 29 hotels in Scarborough, making it one of the worst-reviewed hotels in the seaside town.

Currently sitting with two-and-a-half stars out of five, the venue has been branded by some people as “disgusting” and “horrible.”

Recent controversy has surrounded the hotel after it was revealed that it was homing refugees fleeing the war-torn country of Afghanistan.

An influx of one-star reviews flooded in on TripAdvisor with many complaining of behaviour from some of the refugee children.

However, the venue seems to have failed to bounce back, with one-star reviews still coming in surrounded by two to three-star reviews.

Craig Harker, of the popular George Pub and Grill, recently reviewed the building, leaving mostly positive feedback but highlighting the mouldy mattress in his room.

One person, who left a review in April said the hotel, which was built in 1867, should be renamed “The Grunge Hotel Scarborough”.

They added: “The rooms were filthy, a bar fridge is thrown in the corner and outdated old beds and furniture that has seen better days.”

The sea view couldn’t be seen from their window as it was “filthy.”

Concluding it was “not worth the money,” the reviewer said the hotel put a damper on what was supposed to be a “very special family reunion.”

Another TripAdvisor reviewer labelled the building as “dreadful” and also complained about the “filthy” windows spoiling their sea views.

They added: “We felt like we were sleeping on a bed made of concrete.

“There were holes in the walls, and some of the period features have been so painted over they are stuck in place & the windows didn’t open.”

Mould was found in the shower, bugs were found around the sink and the bathroom was dirty with yellow stains on the floor.

They concluded: “Thank goodness we were only there for 2 nights I have the distinct feeling of being ripped off.”

Another reviewer branded the historic building a “dump” while another claimed it was “not so grand.”

However, the hotel has received some good reviews, with one person saying it was “brilliant for the price.”

They added: “Stayed here Saturday got a beautiful room with spa bath and loads of room.

And only £31 for a Saturday night or £46 if you wanted breakfast.

Another person praised the venue for being “very professional and efficient” during their stay.

They said: “I love the location and the atmosphere is relaxed and chilled.”

One reviewer said it was a “joy to stay in this wonderful building” and they had a rom with an “epic” view and very comfortable and clean beds.

The hotel has received mostly negative reviews with a majority of 3,991 “terrible” reviews out of a total of 9,502 reviews altogether.

The venue has recently undergone a refurbishment, however, and it seems it is receiving more positive reviews as a result.