A MAN has been sentenced for causing dolphins to panic off the North Yorkshire coast.

Christopher Barker, 45, from Brompton-by-Sawdon, was seen driving his high-powered speedboat numerous times around a pod of bottlenose dolphins, close to the shore off Scarborough’s South Bay, on July 9, 2021.

A witness described his actions as "corralling", as he circled the animals at excessive speed, causing them to split up, and distressed members of the public who witnessed the scene.

North Yorkshire Police charged Barker with intentionally, or recklessly, disturbing the dolphins, which is an offence under the Wildlife and Countryside Act, 1981.

He was fined £200 after pleading guilty at York Magistrates Court on June 9, 2022, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge and prosecution costs, totalling £334.

PC Graham Bilton, Wildlife Crime Officer for North Yorkshire Police, said: "Dolphins are an intelligent, social species, often living in large communal groups.

“Over recent years sightings of dolphins off the Yorkshire coast have increased dramatically, proving popular with locals and tourists alike, but this has also led to an increased risk of human interference.

“Cetaceans such as whales, dolphins and porpoises are especially susceptible to disturbance, and are legally protected here in the UK.

“I urge all boat and watercraft operators to act responsibly and respect the marine environment.

“We are extremely lucky in North Yorkshire to have such diverse wildlife, and it’s important that we enjoy, protect and live alongside it.

“North Yorkshire Police is committed to investigating offences which have a detrimental effect on our wildlife, and I hope that this prosecution underlines that message.”

Rebecca Dunford of the CPS said: “This is believed to be the first prosecution as a result of the national effort to protect wildlife at sea.

“There is a cost to interacting with creatures in the wild and this result shows how committed we are to prosecuting this type of crime and protecting our wildlife.

“There is no excuse for these actions that can have a lasting negative impact on dolphins and other wildlife - and we will not hesitate to prosecute where our legal tests are met.”

Operation Seabird was launched by the RSPCA, Police, the Marine Management Organisation and other partners to spread awareness of marine wildlife disturbance.

Geoff Edmond, RSPCA Inspectorate National Wildlife Coordinator said that this investigation involved the "combined determination" of the Operation Seabird partners and the help of the members of the public who witnessed this incident.

He said: "This was clearly unacceptable behaviour.

"Operation Seabird provides a focal point for us all to enjoy seeing the marine wildlife we are fortunate to have on our coastline, with the knowledge that incidents of disturbance will be investigated and dealt with."