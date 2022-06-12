THE COUNCIL has partnered with a leading eating disorder charity to widen access to support across York.

City of York Council’s Mental Health Partnership has commissioned eating disorder charity, Beat, to provide more support to those with existing and emerging eating disorders and their families across York and the Vale of York.

The move comes as the NHS sees record demand for eating disorder services.

David Kerr, Cllr Carol Runciman and BEAT ambassador Simon Spencer chat about the partnership Picture: City of York Council

David Kerr, Community Mental Health Transformation and Programme Delivery Leader at Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust, said: "The COVID-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on people and as a result we’ve seen a rise in the number of eating disorder referrals.

"Early intervention is key to making sure that people receive the appropriate support and treatment to maximise chances of a good recovery, the longer people have to wait, the more damage can be caused to their long-term physical and mental health."

In York, Beat will be working to improve people’s quality of life and to reach out to those often left behind.

Their work will include supporting over 18s who have disordered eating, including binge eating, but don’t meet the criteria for mainstream services, and for those awaiting treatment to place them in a better frame of mind for when their treatment begins.

The charity will also be providing a buddy system, in which volunteers who have recovered from eating disorders will offer their encouragement.

Plus, families can access a wide range of help to gain a better understanding of how to support their loved one, from group and one to one support, and online and telephone support.

Cllr Carol Runciman, Executive Member for Health and Adult Social Care at City of York Council, said: "Working with Beat is an exciting opportunity to provide much-needed support to people living with an eating disorder and their families.

"The project with Beat will continue alongside the wider transformation work of Connecting Our City which aims to continue to improve community-based mental health services across the city for residents."

Beat’s clinicians work closely with the NHS to support those with eating disorders.

Caroline Price, Beat's Director of Services, Caroline Price, said: "We know how devastating eating disorders can be for the individual as well as their loved ones, and that accessing quality treatment as soon as possible leads to the best chances of making a full recovery.

"This partnership can help make a real difference to those affected by eating disorders by ensuring that local support is available quickly."

If you would like to take a free online training course with Beat email: training@beateatingdisorders.org.uk or call 01925 912829.

You can also seek support by calling their helpline on 0808 801 0677