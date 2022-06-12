A KITCHEN had caught on fire with the pet cat still inside.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service were called to a fire at a home in Church Fenton, on Sunday, June 12, at 4.46am, after the two female occupants discovered that a fire had occurred in their kitchen overnight.

The females then returned inside the home following the 999 call to look for their pet cat, however the kitchen was still smoke logged.

Tadcaster crews then led the females, with their cat, to safety, and gave them oxygen therapy while an ambulance was called for them.

The crews extinguished the fire, which had caused damage to the kitchen units.