POLICE say they are STILL investigating why a farmer died on an East Yorkshire farm more than seven weeks ago.

Henry Thirsk, a well-known Pocklington farmer and hotelier, died on a farm in Everingham, near Pocklington, on April 20.

Humberside Police said at the time that his death was 'unexplained' and then said later it was 'unexpected.'

Now a force spokesperson has said that investigations were continuing to establish the circumstances of his death, which was still being treated as unexpected.

They asked anyone who has information that might assist with their inquiries to get in touch, particularly anyone who spoke to or saw Mr Thirsk on Wednesday April 20, by calling 101 and quoting log 687 of 20 April, or anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Mr Thirsk owned the Feathers Hotel in Pocklington and Pocklington Town FC played at the Henry Thirsk Amenity Centre, which was created on his former farmland.

The Mayor of Pocklington, Cllr Richard Bryon, said last month that his death had been ‘shocking news for the town,’ for which he had done a lot.