A CLOSED country pub in the middle of the North York Moors could be 'resurrected' after going on the market.

The Milburn Arms at Rosedale Abbey, near Pickering, has been put up for sale for £595,000 freehold, and estate agent and chartered surveyor Barry Crux, of Barry Crux & Company, says this provides an 'excellent and exciting opportunity for resurrecting its fortunes.'