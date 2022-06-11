A CLOSED country pub in the middle of the North York Moors could be 'resurrected' after going on the market.
The Milburn Arms at Rosedale Abbey, near Pickering, has been put up for sale for £595,000 freehold, and estate agent and chartered surveyor Barry Crux, of Barry Crux & Company, says this provides an 'excellent and exciting opportunity for resurrecting its fortunes.'
He said the pub, situated in the heart of the North York Moors National Park, was a 'very substantial' property with a large lounge bar, function area, dining room, letting bedrooms and living accommodation, and a large external area for a beer garden and outside activities.
"It will be ideally suited to a family,|" he said. "The vendor is looking to sell but would also consider granting a new lease to a suitable applicant.
"The playing field which adjoins it and is used by the village for its annual show, as well as by the local football and cricket teams is not included in the sale
