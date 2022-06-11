CUT-DOWN trees are believed to have been set on fire by arsonists.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service have reported that their Scarborough and Sherburn crews were called to the scene of felled trees, which were on fire at a compound.
The cause of the fire is believed to have been deliberate, and the incident is ongoing for future inspections.
The incident occurred on Jackson’s Lane, Scarborough, on Saturday, June 11 at 7.45am.
Crews extinguished and stopped the fire spreading to a nearby standing crop field.
