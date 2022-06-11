TWO teenage girls have been reported missing after they left school.

North Yorkshire Police have reported that Savannah and Ruth, both 14, from Doncaster, are believed to have last been seen leaving their school on Wednesday, June 8, between 3.15pm and 3.45pm.

Officers have said that it is also believed that they then travelled to Scarborough and may be in the company of one or more adults.

Savannah Picture: North Yorkshire Police

Savannah is described to have a fair complexion, a slim build, have very long brown hair and was last seen wearing a school uniform and a padded coat with fur on the hood.

It is said that she would also have been carrying a black rucksack with gold zips.

Ruth Picture: North Yorkshire Police

Ruth has been described as white, five foot four inches tall, of slim build, with dark, shoulder length hair and was also last seen wearing a school uniform with dark tights and a padded jacket.

Although there is the possibility that the girls may have changed into casual clothing.

North Yorkshire Police would like to speak to anybody who has seen Savannah and Ruth or knows of their whereabouts.

If you have seen them, please call the police on 101, if you have an immediate sighting, please call the police on 999.

Reference number 12220100077.