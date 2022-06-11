THE PETROL and diesel prices in York have increased to yet another record high.
Earlier this week (Tuesday, June 7), the fuel prices across York increased by five pence a litre.
As previously reported in The Press, the prices at Morrisons, Foss Island Road, increased from 170.7p for a litre of petrol on Monday, June 6, to 175.7p the next day.
Back in March, Morrisons filling station charged 1.49.7p per litre.
Nationally, this was the biggest daily increase in 17 years.
AA spokesperson, Luke Bosdet, said: “We expect to see the average price of petrol break through the 180p mark this week, with diesel moving further towards 190p.”
The Press has correlated the cheapest prices on fuel in York as of today (Saturday, June 11) using the Petrol Prices app, which are changing frequently so these listed prices are subject to changes:
Cheapest petrol stations in York
- Knavesmire service station, Tadcaster Road at 173.8p, and diesel at 182.8p
- Morrisons York, Foss Island Road at 175.7p, and diesel at 182.7p
- Tesco Extra, Tadcaster Road at 177.9p, and diesel at 188.9p
- Tesco Extra, Stirling Road at 177.9p, and diesel at 188.9p
- Asda York, Monks Cross at 178.7p, and diesel at 186.7p
- Sainsburys, Monks Cross Drive at 178.9p, and diesel at 187.9p
- Shell Garage service station, York Road at 181.9p, and diesel at 187.9p
- Jorvik SF Connect, Lawrence Street at 181.9p, and diesel at 186.9p
- Shell Garage service station, Hull Road at 181.9p, and diesel at 186.9p
- Jet Station Garage, Station Road at 181.9p, and diesel at 185.8p
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here