A CARAVAN has been destroyed by flames.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue services received a call on Saturday, June 11, at 12.11am, to a touring caravan which had caught on fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and the caravan had been left out in the open in Malton Road in West Knapton, Ryedale.

Malton crews found that the caravan had been burning for some time prior to the call.

The fire had caused 100 per cent fire damage to the entire caravan.

Crews used a hose reel jet, lighting, a thermal imaging camera and ceiling hooks to deal with the incident.