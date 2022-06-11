A HOUSE fire of unknown cause caused 100 per cent damage to garage.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service were called last night (Friday, June 10), at 9.19pm to attend the scene of a fire at a property off Main Street in Knaresborough.

Knaresborough and Harrogate crews located the fire at the rear of the garage, which was attached to the home, near the treadmill and laundry, however the cause is under investigation.

Crews extinguished the fire and isolated the utility supplies, but it had caused 100 per cent fire damage to the garage and light smoke logging to the property.

Crews used a hose reel, a positive pressure ventilation fan, lighting, thermal imaging camera, four breathing apparatus and small tools to deal with the incident.