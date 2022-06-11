A MAN died on the scene after a motorbike crashed into a car.

North Yorkshire Police reported that a man, 52, from Bacup, Lancashire, riding a silver Yamaha Thundercat motorbike, passed away when he collided with a black Ford Fiesta in the Craven district.

This incident happened on the top road from Colne to Carleton – known as Skipton Old Road – with the junction to Lothersdale, on Tuesday, May 17, around 5.50pm.

The driver of the Ford Fiesta, 19, local to Craven, was not injured and is helping police with their enquiries.

The road was closed for several hours while the emergency services worked at the scene, reopening at 1.30am the next day.

Officers are now appealing for a man on a bicycle, believed to have been at the scene, to come forward.

If you were this cyclist or you may know who this could be, please email Julie.Brown@northyorkshire.police.uk quoting reference number 12220084444.

Alternatively, call 101, press 2, and ask to speak to Julie Brown.