POLICE are searching for a man who has been missing for more than a week.
Humberside Police has reported that Anthony, 42, was last seen in Hull on Tuesday, May 31, at around 5am.
It is believed that he could be in the North Yorkshire area.
Anthony, is described as six foot two inches tall, has dark brown hair and wears glasses.
He was last seen wearing a green jacket and carrying a rucksack.
If you have seen Anthony or know of his whereabouts, please call Humberside Police on 101.
Please quote log 356 of 31 May.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article