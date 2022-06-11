A FORMER Police Constable who shared confidential information and intelligence with a member of the public has been given a suspended six month jail sentence and ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
Kate Elston, formerly of Humberside Police, was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court after pleading guilty to misconduct in a public office at an earlier hearing.
The offences took place during her duties in 2019 and 2020, a criminal investigation was launched and a referral to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) was made by the force.
Detective Superintendent Matt Baldwin, head of the force’s Professional Standards Department, said: “This was a troubling case where highly confidential information was being shared outside of our organisation.
“Breaches of this nature are always viewed with the utmost seriousness as the impact they can have on investigations can be significant.
“We expect the highest degree of professionalism and integrity amongst our officers and staff and anyone who is found to be in breach of this will be dealt with.”
Elston was dismissed from Humberside Police at a Misconduct hearing last November.
She was placed on the College of Policing Barred List, which means she will be unable to work for any other police force in the country.
