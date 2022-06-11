TRAVELLERS have left their second unauthorised encampment in York after being told to go by City of York Council.
The authority says it issued a 'direction to leave notice' on Monday to the travellers after they settled on land near Askham Bog, a nationally important nature reserve.
A spokesperson said they then left the site accordingly on Wednesday.
The travellers had originally camped on All Saints School playing fields near York College but were ordered to move on by the council, and promptly went to the site near the bog.
