DISABILITY campaigners have claimed York's transport boss has a 'car-free obsession' which lies behind discrimination being suffered by Blue Badge holders.

York Accessibility Action was reacting after Cllr Andy D’Agorne claimed that car parks were 'attractors of car journeys which add to the congestion and pollution issues.'

The council's executive member for transport, defending his argument that there is no business case for building a multi-storey car park in St George’s Field when Castle Car Park closes, said: "What matters for businesses and city centre vibrancy is not that we attract cars but that we attract people; both visitors and residents."

Alison Hume, co-Founder of YAA, claimed Cllr D'Agorne had a 'car-free obsession' and said: "We have long suspected that Cllr D’Agorne’s determination to ban all cars from York city centre lies behind the discrimination experienced by the disabled community, but these comments clearly set out his position in black and white.

“Saying he wants to attract people not cars would be laughable if it wasn’t so insulting. It reveals that the man in charge of transport in York has absolutely no understanding of how disabled people use their vehicles as mobility aids, safe places, a place to toilet, eat and medicate, let alone the inability to walk more than a very short distance – the reason people have been granted a Blue Badge in the first place”.

She said the planned closure of Castle Car Park would lead to the loss of around 30 heavily used Blue Badge spaces, and YAA had crowdfunded £10,000 to explore a legal challenge to the council’s decision to exclude Blue Badge holders from the city centre.

“YAA remains determined to prove that York City Council has discriminated against disabled people and we are making very good progress in our legal investigations, thanks to the generosity of the public who are on our side and can see that the council is alienating everyone with their Blue Badge ban.”

Cllr D'Agorne said he was sorry if anyone found his comments insulting, 'when they were clearly not made in relation to Blue Badge parking, which this administration is working to expand.'

He said: "All council car parks make provision for Blue Badge parking and I am keen to see improved provision for all people with disabilities in the city centre, regardless of what mobility aid they find most suitable for their needs. That includes those who rely on a car, or travel by bus, taxi, park and ride or adapted cycle.

"Our historic city centre is very much open to all to access and enjoy an experience, which could be enhanced by reducing traffic by encouraging those who don't need to use a car to travel by other means, thus improving experience for residents and visitors."