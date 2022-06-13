A HOSPITAL consultant whose careless driving broke a child's ankle will not get penalty points on her licence.

The 11-year-old girl was on her way to school when Anna Rachel Moverley's Volkswagen Tiguan hit her, magistrates heard.

Her younger siblings narrowly missed also being hit, the court was told.

Defence solicitor Kevin Campbell said the car may have gone over the girl's foot.

Prosecuting, Geoff Ellis said the child, Ella Fenton, had to have pins inserted into her lower leg and two operations.

Eighteen months later, she is still very nervous about walking along a road.

York Hospital consultant Moverley, 43, of Crayke, near Easingwold, changed her plea to guilty to careless driving on the day her case was listed for trial for the second time.

She was ordered to pay a total of £1041 consisting of a £810 fine, £150 prosecution costs and an £81 statutory surcharge.

The girl's mother, Dr Clare Fenton, said: "All Ella has ever wanted was for Dr Moverley to say sorry to her.

"Ella and I are very relieved that Dr Moverley has finally pleaded guilty, but we are a bit disappointed that she has taken 18 months to plead guilty.

"It is very traumatic for myself to have to relive that day, which I have had to do the two times I have been called to court as a witness due to her pleading not guilty."

Moverley said there were special reasons that her licence should not be endorsed on the grounds she was temporarily blinded by the sun, and Harrogate magistrates agreed

Mr Ellis said Ella was the oldest child in a family group walking on a single carriageway road without a pavement just outside Crayke on December 17, 2020, at 8.45am.

Dr Fenton saw Moverley's car coming towards them out of the village and realised that the consultant had not seen them.

She managed to get her younger children off the road but Ella was not able to move to safety in time.

"There was a loud bang as the car passed. Ella spun round and fell to the floor," said Mr Ellis.

Dr Fenton immediately went to her daughter's aid.

Giving evidence, Moverley said that as she came round a bend the sun came into her eyes.

She had seen a car coming towards her and pedestrians out of the corner of her eye.

"I didn't feel or hear or see any bang. I was not aware there was any problem whatsoever until I saw in the rear mirror a child on the roadside."

She said she stopped the car and turned where it was safe to do so and came back to see what help she could give.

Mr Campbell said Moverley should have slowed down when she was blinded and didn't.

He added that if she had, she may still have been unable to avoid a collision because she wouldn't have had enough time to see the child as she came round the corner.

Dr Fenton, speaking to The Press, said her daughter will be permanently affected by the incident outside Crayke village in December 2020.

She has had to undergo months of hospital and other medical treatment. Both main bones in her leg were broken.

Dr Fenton said: "Ella was only 11 years old when it happened but she has been really brave through the two operations she needed, months in a cast and the countless x-rays and hospital appointments since.

"We have had really good news recently that, although her leg will never grow due to the accident, she does not need any further operations on it.

"Ella is now in secondary school and starting to try to build her confidence back."

The collision happened just outside the 30mph limit in Crayke on a stretch of road without a pavement near the village's school.

Following the incident, Dr Fenton called for a footpath and speed limit at the site.

Harrogate magistrates heard that North Yorkshire County Council had since moved the 30mph sign.