TESCO is moving forward with its plans for a new store in York city centre.
The site at 45-49 Gillygate was previously a Wackers fish and chip restaurant.
The Licensing Committee of City of York Council is due to determine an application on Monday to allow it to sell alcohol whilst it is open from 6am until Midnight.
A Tesco spokesperson said: “We’ve submitted licensing applications as part of our process for opening a new store in York. We believe the new store will be a positive addition to the local community.”
The retailer has assured police and others that various conditions will allow for safe trading.
However, the council has received a couple of objections from nearby residents concerned at the noise they say alcohol sales may attract at night.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here