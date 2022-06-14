A YORK mum has walked a marathon to raise awareness of male suicide following the death of her son just three months ago.

Jenny Wilkes from Strensall took on the challenge with family and friends in memory of her son Nicholas, 30, who was a prison officer at Full Sutton and who died in February.

Jenny walked 26.2 miles in his memory in order to raise awareness of male suicide.

She was supported by family and friends, including Beccy Suddes, Wendy Wills, Catrina Wills, Claire Carr, Heather Harrison, Jacky East, Suzy Thom, and Caroline Aaron.

The group started the walk at Skipworth and walked through Osgodby and Barlby to Riccall where Nicholas's auntie lives. They then walked down the Selby-to-York cycle path into York.

Jenny and family and friends took part in a marathon walk in memory of her son Nicholas who took his own life in February. The walk will raise money for Mind

Jenny said the Judge's Lodgings provided a welcome break on what was a hot day.

She said: "Nick, the assistant manager, had agreed to provide a much needed refreshment break as we hit the 20-mile point."

At this point, they were joined by Nicholas’s two sisters Erin and India, and Nicholas’s other cousin Kayleigh.

Jenny said: "Throughout the walk, friends and family joined at various points providing much needed support and encouragement. The walk finished in Strensall some nine hours after it started."

She is raising money via a Just Giving page, where she posted: "We are raising money for Mind in order that we we can support others struggling with their mental health and the prevention of male suicide.

"We would be delighted if you could show your support and either donate whatever you can afford."

To date, Jenny has raised £1,665. This and any further donations will be added to the £2,380 already raised by Nicholas's dad Shaun and work colleagues from Full Sutton who completed the Lyke Wake Walk in April.

The family are now organising a raffle which will include prizes such as a tattoo sitting, an overnight stay at the Judges Lodgings, afternoon tea at Middlethorpe Hall and a day's house cleaning.

And you can donate to Jenny's walk here.

When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123 or email them at jo@samaritans.org.