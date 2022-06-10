YORK teenagers have cycled 200km to raise money for Ukraine.

Maddie Alderson-Crombie, 15, joined her two friends Mieszko Lichtarowicz and Lewis Johnson on the cycle across Yorkshire.

So far, the group have raised £810, going beyond their original target of £500.

The cause was close to home for the group as Lewis’ grandmother is Ukrainian.

The route started in York and then took the riders, via Knaresborough, up to Pateley Bridge and round to Masham, finishing in Shipton by Beninbrough.

Over the ride the group battled rain and hail throughout.

Maddie said the journey was a “real adventure” over some very steep hills – the ride even took the group over the brutal Park Rash climb near Kettlewell, which is rated the 45th hardest climb in the UK.

When the group got to the top of the climb they were rewarded with more rain.

This, however, did not stop the riders, who completed the cycle in 15 hours with a moving time of nine hours.

Maddie said: “We got back at 10pm (we’d been riding since 7am) and were incredibly tired, but it was an amazing experience.

“We had so much support from everyone, and especially our crew who met us at different points throughout the ride.”

The group all attend All Saints RC School in York, although Maddie explained how her love of cycling started at her previous school, York Steiner School.

She said: “(York Steiner School) do regular long distance school rides and many people cycle to school each day.

“My Dad works there too and is definitely one of my biggest supporters.”

A spokesperson for York Steiner School said: “York Steiner School is very proud of Maddie and pleased that the school was able to encourage her love of cycling.

"As a Steiner school, sustainable travel is a big part of our ethos and a large number of our children and families cycle to school - we have recently had to open our fifth bike parking area, with total spaces for 120 bikes which is almost one per pupil in our main school.”

As reported by The Press, the school also hold a whole-school long distance cycle to Selby every year.

The school, based in Fulford, provides learning based on the ideas of 20th-century philosopher and reformer Rudolf Steiner and offers age-appropriate teaching based on the needs of each child, without the use of SATs, grades or standardised testing.

Maddie said that the group are now planning future charity cycles.

She said: “We’re planning our next ride now, and we’re thinking a coast to coast or ride to London to raise even more money for Ukraine if we can.”

To follow the groups’ progress and donate to their fundraiser visit their Just Giving page: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mieszkoanmaddie-200kcycleforukraine?fbclid=IwAR2d0pqVwYx22rA0J21rqSPQlNeTSOgTxubfncXQIicv8zcJFdan1vjh130