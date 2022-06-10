A PRIMARY school has been evacuated after staff noticed a smell of gas.

Parents of children at Easingwold Community Primary School received a text this afternoon, saying: "IMPORTANT. We have been advised to evacuate as a precaution due to a smell of gas,

"School will now close, collect your child/ren from the front playground."

A source said a gas main was being replaced in Thirsk Road, outside the school, which may be connected to the problems.

"The gas main replacement on Thirsk Road has been going on for several weeks," they said.

"The entire main has been replaced in sections including along the entire frontage of the school."