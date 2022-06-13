VOTING is now open for the Press People's Choice category of the York Design Awards.

It's your chance to vote for the development which, over the last couple of years, you think has made the biggest difference to York.

Last month a team of judges - all professional architects - spent two days touring every one of the 27 entries in this year's Awards.

They will choose winners in various categories, with the results being announced at a special awards night at the Yorkshire Museum on Monday July 4.

But there is one award that is decided by readers of The Press - ie you. That's the Press People's Choice Award.

Of the 27 schemes which entered this year's Design Awards, no fewer than 23 have put themselves up for the People's Choice award.

Every day this week, we will be featuring a selection of the entries in this newspaper. Each day, we'll ask you to email us saying which is your favourite.

Here are the first four entries. More tomorrow...

Clifford’s Tower

Architect/Designer: Hugh Broughton Architects; Client/Developer English Heritage; Builder Simpson (York) Ltd

Clifford’s Tower has stood as a roofless ruin since a fire in 1684. An enlarged public area at the base of the mound now provides more space for visitors. Access up the stair to the tower has been improved and the historic fabric has been conserved. A timber roof has been installed to partially cover the ruin and provide fantastic views. Suspended metal walkways give access to previously unseen features.

Harriet Centre, York Cemetery

Architect/Designer PPIY; Client/Developer York Cemetery; builder JMark Construction

The Harriet Centre is a new building at York Cemetery for use by volunteers, staff, and the community.

The building was inspired by the classical Gatehouse. The geometric roof is light and supported on small steel pillars that allow full glazing on two sides.

The Old Boathouse, Sycamore Terrace

Architect/Designer CSP Architects; builder Moor Developments

The Old Boathouse is a new, private house built on a difficult site. The ground plan consists of two rectangles connected by a wedge. The house has fantastic views. It has been designed to give a 'modest but dramatic taste of York’s rich and varied built environment, while providing the ideal home for its occupants'.

The Old Fire Station

Architect/Designer Vincent and Brown; Client/Developer London Ebor Development; builder: Caddick Construction

The Old Fire Station is a mixed-used development near the magistrates court. Originally dating from 1856, the former chapel was converted into a Fire Station in 1938.

It has now been converted again, this time into luxury apartments and townhouses, plus two commercial units. The scheme 'fuses contemporary design within an historic framework'.

