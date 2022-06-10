IT has been crazy few days for celebrity watchers in York.

First, we had the arrival of Hollywood star Johnny Depp who joined Jeff Beck on stage for a gig at York's Barbican and drew huge crowds of fans.

And now, we have Gary Barlow - Take That frontman - in town for four gigs with his new show, A Different Stage, at York's Grand Opera House.

After his June 9, 10 and 11 shows at the Grand Opera House, York, sold out Gary Barlow quickly added a Sunday matinee on June 12. Again, all tickets were sold.

Lisa with Gary at The Ivy in York after last night's show

Created by Gary, 51, and his long-time friend and collaborator Tim Firth, A Different Stage sees the singer-songwriter tell his life story alongside music from his career in a performance with a promise that "nothing is off limits".

The Press has learned that after last night's opening show, Gary took his entourage to The Ivy to enjoy dinner in its upstairs private dining area, the Etty Room.

York PR professional Lisa Byrne had helped make the booking. As the former editor of celebrity magazine OK! Lisa had worked with Gary over the years.

A self-confessed fan, Lisa went to the show and popped into the Ivy afterwards for a quick catch up with the star - and the obligatory selfie which she shared on social media.

Lisa's post on Instagram after catching up with Gary last night

Lisa told The Press: "We had a lovely chat and a catch-up. Over the years, we have done several charity events together and I got to know him quite well. And I am a really huge Take That fan!"

There is a stunning photo of Lisa and Gary together at a Children In Need event which she has also shared with Press readers.

Flashback - to Lisa with Gary Barlow when she was editor of OK! magazine

Lisa said Gary loved The Ivy. "They had a really lovely time. He thought it was beautiful - a really gorgeous restaurant. He really loves York and says it is such a lovely city and that people are so warm and friendly."

Gary Barlow enjoyed diner at The Ivy in its private dining room last night

Gary posted on his official Instagram page a great photo of him and his team enjoying their after-show meal in The Etty Room at The Ivy. Next to the image he wrote: "A Different stage is a one man show - just me and a piano - however in the wings, back stage and out front is a small team is extremely hard working and talented people - all doing their bit to make the night as special as we can - I thank them all from the bottom of my heart every time I take a bow."

Here is the photo he shared:

The show got the thumbs up too. Lisa said: "It has been a sell out. He was supposed to do two nights, but added another two performances, so is doing four. The show is mostly about him telling his life story and performing. It is really fascinating and really sweet and emotional. He talks about his daughter Poppy dying and also how he got into music. His voice is still incredible. He is very honest and talks about the low points in his career, like when Robbie left Take That."

Lisa said there were fans hanging around hoping for a glimpse of the star - but not on a scale to match that of Johnny Depp a few days ago.

She said "It's crazy - York is the place to be!"