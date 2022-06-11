STUDENTS who have made outstanding contributions in the York area have been recognised at the Student Volunteering Awards.

In 2020/21, more than 1,000 University of York students gave over 27,000 hours to volunteering - equating to over £241,000 if they were paid the minimum wage.

Students volunteer for a range of projects to tackle local priorities, including inequalities in health and wellbeing, loneliness and young people struggling to achieve their potential.

A special awards ceremony was held at the Guildhall on June 7. The Lord Mayor of York and The Sheriff of York presented the awards to students who worked with 16 organisations from across the city.

Second year Biology student, Jessica Scrimshire, was recognised for her contribution to ‘Move the Masses’, a York based charity that supports vulnerable York residents to improve their wellbeing through exercise.

She said: “I have loved volunteering with Move the Masses and think it is such an important organisation especially after lockdown to get people out and walking."

“It has been great to interact with and make a positive impact on the local community whilst being at University.”

The evening included a big thank you from one of the community partners ‘The Snappy Trust’ thanking the student volunteers for the amazing work they do.

Chair of the university’s community volunteering committee, Professor Matt Matravers, said: “University of York students have an impressive and longstanding tradition of volunteering in the community and we are delighted that they continued to do so throughout the pandemic.

“Supporting so many aspects of life in York, this year’s awards recognise time spent working with groups and on issues from nursery schools to older citizens, and animal welfare to transport policies."

“The University is, as always, immensely proud of the contribution our students make to the City of York and beyond.”.