A WOULD-BE taxi passenger was arrested on a warrant and jailed for a month because he had a small amount of cannabis in his pocket.
Frances Pencheon, prosecuting, told York Crown Court, Paul Regan Mayne, 59, was so drunk on April 1, the York taxi driver refused to take him as a fare and had to call in police to remove him from his vehicle.
Officers found the cannabis when they searched Mayne on arrest.
They sent him to York Magistrates Court where often those that plead guilty at their first hearing to possessing a small amount of cannabis get a fine or a conditional discharge.
But Mayne, formerly of Easingwold, opted to be tried at the crown court where the maximum sentence is five years.
Then he failed to attend York Crown Court and a bench warrant was signed for his arrest
Police found him in the West Midlands, arrested him and he attended York Crown Court via a video link from HMP Birmingham.
Mayne, now homeless, pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis.
Representing himself, he said the reason for his non-appearance at court was a "long story".
He added he had now spent 11 days in custody. "It's my own fault," he said.
He was jailed for 28 days.
