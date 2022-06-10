CAMPAIGNERS have failed save three blocks of early 20th Century houses off Fishergate as York councillors approved plans to build 85 eco-homes on the site.

Some 40 per cent of the homes to be built off Ordnance Lane will be ‘affordable’ but some councillors wanted more council housing.

City of York Council sees the scheme as a major part of its drive to deliver 600 homes.

As reported last week, city planners had recommended the development, which will feature 24 one-bed homes, 32 two-bed homes, 14 three-bed homes, 10 four-bed homes and five large five-bed homes. All will be built to passivhaus environmental standards.

There will also be eight business units and two community spaces converted from several of the old buildings known as the ‘Married Quarters.’

Despite a call from the Fishergate, Fulford and Helslington Local History Society to save other old buildings, the planning committee felt that only the ‘Married Quarters’ was worth saving.

Coun Tony Fisher (Lib-Dem) was pleased the Married Quarters would be saved, saying the other buildings, though of major historic value, were not of architectural value.

Coun Fisher had ‘issues’ with a lack of parking for the scheme and a lack of EV charging points.

But he said: “We have got to get away from car ownership.”

Labour member Peter Kilbane said he wanted more council housing on the council-owned site.