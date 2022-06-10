FOR today’s trip down memory lane, we take a step back to the Seventies with this archive image of York’s historic Red House surrounded by the graceful sweep of offices in St Leonard’s Place.
Built around 1718 on the gatehouse of St Leonard’s Hospital site, the house required urgent repairs.
The City Council’s Policy and Resources Committee recommended that £6,000 be made available to help with restoration work on the building’s chimney stacks and gable ends.
In 1999, the house, once used by the Leisure Services Department, was sold by the city council for more than £200,000 to York Conservation Trust. Today, The Red House is home to an impressive array of antique and vintage items.
For more stories and photos of old York, join our nostalgia group on Facebook, Why We Love York - Memories. You will find us at: www.facebook.com/groups/yorknostalgia/
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here