A POPULAR York garden store has launched a new recycling initiative.

Dobbies in York have developed a scheme for local residents to recycle their compost bags.

These bags can be recycled instore at the Dobbies in Upper Poppleton.

Typically, compost packaging is difficult to recycle as very few authorities collect polythene sacks as part of kerbside collections or at recycling centres.

Marcus Eyles, Horticultural Director at Dobbies, said, “With this scheme, anyone can bring in any compost packaging to Dobbies York, no matter what brand or where it was purchased, and return it to one of the recycling bins.

“We wanted to ensure gardeners across York had the opportunity to dispose of their compost packaging in a sustainable way.”

Dobbies is working with partners Evergreen Garden Care, to create garden furniture from the recycled material. This will be donated to Greenfingers, a charity that creates green spaces for terminally ill children.

Jane Hartley, Sustainability Marketing Manager, Evergreen Garden Care, adds “We are delighted to be working in collaboration with Dobbies, rolling out the compost bag scheme across all mainline stores, including York.

"We had a trial with 10 stores to develop a collection programme that will work across all stores. We hope residents in York make the most of this scheme.”