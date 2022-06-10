AN ART festival will be held in a Yorkshire village.

The festival will be held in Knaresborough and celebrates local artists and inclusivity.

It is open to the public and will be held at Knaresborough’s Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre, who have also organised the event, from July 8-9.

The centre works with disabled adults to help them engage, communicate, learn and express themselves through art.

At the festival, artwork will be on display and there will be talks by artists, facilitators, and collectors.

There will be a ‘Take A Chair’ activity where members of the public, artists, staff, businesses, and charities can make or decorate a chair that will be displayed in the grounds of Henshaws.

A piece of art will also be created from the centre’s ‘giant tea pot’.

A spokesperson for the event said: “This festival aims to challenge stereotypes, forge connections, and celebrate the diversity and inclusivity within the creative arts here at the centre.

“All artmakers have put 110% into their works."

The centre reopened last year after a harsh two years due to Covid, which almost forced it to close for good.

More information about the festival can be found here: https://www.henshaws.org.uk/shop/event/regions/yorkshire/knaresborough/artmakerfestival/